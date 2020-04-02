Lowville Food Pantry among recipient of Dunkin’ Joy

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Food Pantry Inc. has been awarded $10,000 from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. According to a press release, the foundation, an independent organization powered by Dunkin’, is awarding $85,000 in emergency response funding to health and hunger relief organizations in upstate New York to assist in coronavirus response efforts. This funding is part of $1.25 million in grants awarded nationwide
The Lowville Food Pantry will use the funding to purchase additional food through Food Bank of Central New York to stock its emergency pantry.
“It’s wonderful,” Daniel Taylor, food pantry CEO said. “The food bank is changing the way we order, it’s a package system and they are not cheap. We will be able to buy food and keep pantry up and running.”
With the pandemic putting people out of work, the pantry’s clientele has increase about 20% according to Mr. Taylor.
“Who knows how much worse its going to get,” he added.
The pantry is closed to the public to protect the volunteer staff. Regular clients and those with food insufficiencies can call 315-376-7431 to schedule an appointment. At this time the pantry is staffed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mr. Taylor said a message should be left is the phone is not answered and a staff member will return the call. Application for new clients will be done over the phone.
The food pantry is making deliveries to seniors, shut-ins and disabled persons as well as to senior housing units where residents are on lock down. In addition the pantry will send its newly acquired van and trailer to Osceloa for outreach.
“We are looking into other areas which might need our services,” said Mr. Taylor.
The CEO said the pantry is in need of volunteers since many of their staff are elderly and are now staying at home. In addition, donations are now needed more than ever.
Monetary and non perishable food donations as well as hygiene products are welcomed.
“We use monetary donations to purchase from the food bank,” Mr. Taylor explained. “A $1 donation can be stretched into two or three dollars.”
Checks may be sent to Lowville Food Pantry Inc., 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
The Food Bank of Central New York, which serves many local pantries including the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry in Carthage, will receive $20,000 from the Dunkin’ fund. The press release states, the food bank will create and distribute emergency food boxes for children and families in need. Each box is intended to provide enough meals for a household for up to five days. Boxes contain a variety of non-perishable staple food items, such as rice, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, orange juice, canned fruits and vegetables, and macaroni and cheese.
“One of our most important missions during this health crisis has been to provide assistance to the communities we serve. During these unprecedented times, we want our community partners to know that we’ll always be there for them,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager New York Region Eric Stensland. “I’m extremely proud that the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is making a difference when needed the most.”
Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.
Log In
