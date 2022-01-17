LOWVILLE — Lowville Food Pantry is up and running in its new location at 5502 Trinity Ave. With Phase 1 of the capital project completed, the food pantry’s board is now embarking on Phase II, which will convert the two-story older section of the pantry.
The older building that the pantry extended is about 70 years old and has some issues, Chief Executive Officer Daniel N. Taylor said. All the insulation is now at the bottom of the walls, so it needs new insulation; the siding is old tin and is starting to rot in places and cause other problems; and the roof needs to be replaced.
The upper level of the older building will be used for the organization’s Christmas Sharing Program, which provides toys, clothing and food for families for the holidays.
The estimated $60,000 project will convert the open 40-by-60 feet space into a conference room, secretary offices, president’s office, waiting room, restroom and storage area. In addition, siding and a new roof will be installed and other projects will be completed to bring the building up to code.
“We’re not doing anything fancy, just workable,” Mr. Taylor said.
Previously new windows were installed, but a large picture window will be added to increase security.
According to Mr. Taylor, in the spring while the pantry was open, several lawn tools that the pantry board had purchased new from a local distributor were stolen.
“Someone backed up a truck, loaded up a STIHL chainsaw, two gas cans and a STIHL weedwacker, then drove away,” the CEO said.
Despite inquiries through Facebook and police investigation, no leads were found.
“We’ll have to replace them in the spring so we can take care of the grounds,” Mr. Taylor said. “People assume they were donated but they were not.”
In addition, the pantry is awaiting the delivery of an outdoor freezer built by Polar King that will free up space inside.
Mr. Taylor said they hope to begin the Phase II construction in the spring. Meanwhile the food pantry board is putting the financing in place.
There is a spaghetti dinner planned for Feb. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6912 that will be dine-in or takeout depending on the COVID regulations at that time. There are also plans in the works for furniture and rummage sales along with a Chinese auction.
Monetary donations are being accepted. Checks can be sent to Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 with “Capital Campaign” noted in the memo.
Mr. Taylor said financial donations are welcome “unless someone wants to donate lumber, siding or installation.”
To learn more about the food pantry, go to its page on Facebook or visit http://www.lowvillefoodpantry.org/home.aspx.
