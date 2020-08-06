LOWVILLE — Due to road construction, the garage sale to benefit the Lowville Food Pantry has been rescheduled.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Aug. 14. There will be a bag sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The sale will be at the pantry’s future location at 5502 Trinity Ave. There will a large variety including clothes, glass items, holiday decorations, baby items, household items, toys and games.
