Lowville Food pantry seeking donations

LOWVILLE — Until April 30 donations to the Lowville Food Pantry will be doubled thanks to an anonymous donor. Up to $25,000 has been pledged with funds earmarked for the current renovation project to convert the old building next to new pantry for office space.
Checks made payable to Lowville Food Pantry should have the word “match” in the memo and be sent to Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or online at lowvillefoodpantry.org/donate_now.aspx.
