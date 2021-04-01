LOWVILLE — Lowville Food Pantry CEO Daniel N. Taylor has announced that the public has the opportunity to make their donations count twice.
He said an anonymous donor put up $25,000 with the hopes the public would match the amount. From April 1 to May 31, every dollar donated will be matched by the anonymous donor up to $25,000.
Mr. Taylor said the funds collected will be used to complete construction on the new Lowville Food Pantry building.
“It’s looking good,” the CEO said of the construction project. “They are finishing up the trim work, along with the heating, electrical and plumbing work. Things are falling into place. We need to have inspections done and we hope to move in May.”
Last July, the outside of the building was completed and workers framed out the separate rooms in new two-story, 3,600-square-foot steel pantry building on the 5502 Trinity Ave. property “sold” to the organization by Quibica/AMF Worldwide LLC for $1 in 2016.
According to pantry CEO, the new food pantry will have a reception area in which there will be clothes and shoes for the taking. A handicap accessible restroom will be installed off the waiting room and the intake room where clients can have privacy when applying for services.
To further ensure confidentiality, the paperwork will be passed through a window to volunteers who will help fill the food order for clients who will then leave through a separate exit. The majority of the building will be for the storage of food items. In the main storage area, freezer and refrigerator units will be installed to help prolong the shelf life of bread, fruits, vegetables and meat and dairy products.
The upper level over the warehouse will be utilized for light storage. Trucks will be able to deliver pallets of food to the back of the building where there will be room for sorting.
Mr. Taylor also said there will be space for pet food which must be kept separate from the food for human consumption.
Mr. Taylor said the new walk-in cooler was recently delivered.
In July, Mr. Taylor said the $200,000 project was paid up to date utilizing a $21,000 grant from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, a $20,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation and $20,000 from Pratt Northam combined with their own capital fund and private donations. The pre-fabricated building kit for the steel structure cost about $60,000.
The current matching fundraiser will pay for the remainder of the construction and other improvements needed on the property.
Checks may be mailed to 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or donations may be made online at www.lowvillefoodpantry.org/donate_now.aspx.
