Lowville Food Pantry to distribute free food

LOWVILLE — Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the Lowville Food Panty will be distributing 250 boxes of food from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
The federal program aims to keep workers in the food industry employed and provide people in need with access to food. Lewis County families and seniors in need can receive pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce, dairy and pre-cooked meats at no cost and with no eligibility restrictions.
This food distribution is being offered through the Food Bank of Central New York and the Lowville Food Pantry with assistance from the Lewis County Agricultural Society, Lewis County Sheriff and Lowville Village Police.
Patrons must remain in their vehicles at all times. All drivers are encouraged to wear masks and are asked to pop their trunks or items can be put in the vehicles’ back seats.
For more details about the event, contact Lowville Food Pantry at 315-376-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.