NEWTON, Mass. — A Lowville resident is making her mark in the world of fashion.
Caroline St. Croix, a 2019 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School, is a fashion communications major at Lasell University student who recently presented at the institution’s annual Career Readiness Symposium.
Ms. St. Croix presented a fashion industry capstone project, “Uncommon Threads, Uncommon Closet,” with the Lawrence, Mass., nonprofit of the same name. The “empowerment boutique” helps low-income women build self-esteem and self-worth through styling sessions and workshops.
According to a university press release, the presentation recapped a semester-long collaboration with the company.
“Student teams researched a set of challenges and produced deliverables in response at the conclusion of the project,” the release states. “The presentation incorporated the National Association of Colleges and Employers competencies of leadership, career and self-development, moral and ethical reasoning, and civic and community engagement.”
The goal of Lasell’s Career Readiness Symposium is to assist students in “identifying and pursuing opportunities that allow them to become proficient in those areas as preparation for successful transitions into the workplace.”
“Working with Uncommon Threads gave my classmates and me an opportunity to work with a nonprofit company that gives back to underprivileged women in the Boston area,” said Ms. St. Croix who is a Lasell senior. “Not only did I gain experience in the fashion industry, but I also developed an understanding of what women go through in our society; which I had not been aware of, coming from a small town.”
The capstone course has different clients each semester with previous consulting collaborations with Sperry, Wayfair, and BJ’s. This spring, the capstone cohort will work with Puma.
Course instructor Professor Catharine Weiss said the students do extensive quantitative and qualitative analyses using surveys, competitive research, site visits, and several Q&A periods with the client to produce quality recommendations and results.
The professor said working with Uncommon Threads was an “exceptional opportunity for the students to work on a project where giving back is a priority.”
“There were so many helpful tips and thoughts in their work,” said Heather Gaspar, director of Uncommon Threads.
Two standout ideas are already in consideration for implementation by the business — a new logo for the “Uncommon Closet” side of the shop, and a guidebook with ready-to-go brand content that was a “much needed reference” for Gaspar and her team.
Ms. St. Croix, who will graduate in the spring plans to return to Lasell to obtain a masters in business administration.
“My dream job is somewhere in the fashion industry continuing to help and support the underprivileged,” said Ms. St. Croix, who spent a summer in Italy for a study abroad program.
In addition to her studies, Ms. St. Croix has played on the Lasell women’s soccer team for the past four years. She had played on the Red Raiders soccer, basketball and track teams throughout high school.
