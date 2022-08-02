LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Health System’s front circle driveway entrance and parking area and the Adirondack Edge Patio off Route 26 will be closed until Sept. 6, for the construction of a new water line.
Hospital officials expressed apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks its patients and visitors for their continued patience and support during the facility construction and renovation process.
