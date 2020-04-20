LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System’s Women’s Health Center is now offering a new drive up health option for women to receive routine prenatal follow-up care and well visits outside of the main hospital clinic setting. The site is located between the Emergency Department entrance and main hospital loading dock and is marked by traffic cones creating a drive up parking area. Patients will be interviewed in their cars and there is a private vestibule area where patients can step inside if privacy is needed with their doctor for a limited examination.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new approach offers women an option to meet with their OB/GYN physicians without coming into the main facility,” Dr. Sean Harney, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer of Employed Medical Practices, said.
Services are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and include routine obstetrical visits, simple medication administration and routine follow-up on common women’s health issues.
“We are committed to providing quality, patient-centered care to pregnant patients and area women during this challenging time,” Dr. Kelly Birchenough said. “Prenatal and postpartum care are essential to the health and well-being of moms and babies. This gives us an opportunity to check on our obstetrical patients and assess their pregnancy when appropriate as well as provide routine follow-up and well visits for GYN patients.”
Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Women’s Health Center at 315-376-5475.
All patients can also pre-register for services in the hospital like radiology and lab to limit the time and possible exposure to others in the patient waiting areas. By pre-registering, the patient is screened upon entering the hospital, goes directly to the department, radiology for example, where staff will welcome them and escort them to the test area.
“We are working hard to make sure health services are as accessible and as safe as possible for all of our patients in Lewis County including this new access to service for our OB/GYN patients,” stated Dr. Harney.
