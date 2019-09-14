LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital is establishing a Patient & Family Advisory Council to give a voice in promoting and supporting a culture of patient and family centered care. The committee will include past and present patients, family members, and hospital staff.
“Patients and their families are often the most knowledgeable members of the care team, and can offer unique perspectives and valuable feedback regarding the standard of care they receive,” said Margaret Grant, the hospital’s Director of Social Work in a prepared statement. “Through the Advisory Council, community members will have the opportunity to impact and improve health care delivery and the patient experience at our facility.”
Applicants need to be available for the monthly Patient and Family Advisory Committee meetings and have been a patient or a family member of a patient of the health system in the past 12 months.
“The patient voice must always be heard. The Advisory Council provides an opportunity for just that,” Gerald R. Cayer, hospital Chief Executive Officer said in a news release. “I am thrilled with the leadership shown by the nursing service and social services in bringing this forward.”
Those interested in becoming a member and being a part of shaping health care in the community, contact Ms. Grant, at 315-376-5496, or download an application form at www.lcgh.net. Applications can be mailed to Margaret Grant, Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367, emailed to socs@lcgh.net or faxed to 315-376-4189. Completed applications are requested by Thursday, Oct. 10.
