LOWVILLE — To continue to keep patients safe during the ongoing pandemic, Lewis County Health System’s Billing Department has discontinued in-person payments or appointments, effective immediately. The decision was made due to an increase of illness in the department.
The goal is to reopen for in-person payments in January. In the meantime, the billing department staff is available to answer billing questions or take payments by phone at 315-376-5210.
Payments also can be dropped off at the hospital switchboard, paid online at www.lcgh.net or mailed to: Lewis County Health System Billing Department, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
The health system has established a webpage at https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus with links to important resources for staff and the community which is frequently updated.
