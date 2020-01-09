Lowville hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

LOWVILLE — Not quite a New Year’s Day baby but the first birth of the new year arrived at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Parents Justin and Melinda Andre of Croghan along with their 3-year-old daughter, Cicily, welcomed the new addition, Thomas Michael Andre, to their family. Thomas weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Mr. Andre, a special education teacher at Lowville Academy and Central School, said his daughter was excited about having a baby brother.
Mrs. Andre, a therapy aide at the hospital, said the baby came a bit early since her due date was not until Jan. 7.
The family was given a wagon full of gifts by the hospital, the hospital auxiliary and foundation. Valued at more than $500, gifts included books, clothing and a $100 Walmart gift card.
Hospital CEO Gerald R. “Jerry” Cayer welcomed Thomas, telling his parents, “All babies are special by the first of anything is extra special and we are thrilled to be part of this.”
Mr. Andre said although they had not expected all the extra attention, they were very appreciative and thanked the organizations for the gifts.
“Thanks also to the great doctors and nurses,” said Mr. Andre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.