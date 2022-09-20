LOWVILLE — Lowville Free Library will present the third annual Lewis County Scavenger Hunt, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1, beginning at the library parking lot, 5387 Dayan St.
“Our first and second year of the Lewis County Scavenger Hunt were interrupted by COVID, so we are excited that this year’s hunt carries the momentum of last year’s event,” said library board president Jaime Cook. “In 2019 we had 64 participants, and after the hiatus of COVID, we had 45 participants in 2021. This year we have had a lot of people asking about it.”
This year’s competition features gift card prizes and a costume contest themed Heroes, Villains and Sidekicks. Prizes will be given for best individual costume and best team costume.
This favorite fundraiser brings together old and new teams, stoking the flames of friendly competition. Clues will ask participants to draw upon their Lewis County knowledge and learn more along the way.
A portion of Scavenger Hunt clues refer specifically to Lewis County legends, landmarks and little known facts.
“You can stay local for clues of lesser value, or travel farther for clues worth more points,” library trustee Jamie Roberts said.
“The clues have been entirely revamped for this year, so returning participants should expect a new challenge,” board president Jaime Cook added.
Another portion of clues ask teams to gather “Found Items,” “Culture References” and “Laugh Out Loud” poses and activities.
“The clues are open to interpretation and creativity from each team,” library trustee Emily Burke said.
Registration will take place at the library from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1. The scavenger hunt will span the county from 2 to 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at the library at 6 p.m.
Participants can enter as two four-person teams, with tickets available online or at Lowville Free Library. Early bird tickets are $40 per team. Tickets the day of the event will be $50 per ticket.
Any participant younger than 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. Tickets are non-refundable. If you do not attend, it will be considered a donation. All participants must sign a waiver. A camera phone or digital camera will be required per team.
“It makes for a great day with friends,” library trustee Jesica Nichols said.
The funds garnered will aid the library.
“Last year we used the proceeds to help fund the purchase of a new boiler for the library,” said Ms. Cook. “This year we are hoping to fund the replacement of our building’s thermostat. We maintain our building little by little and work to always stay ahead of major repairs.”
