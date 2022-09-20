Lowville Free Library will present annual scavenger hunt on Oct. 1

One of the tasks in the 2019 Scavenger Hunt was to ‘Take a team picture with a goat.’ Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Lowville Free Library will present the third annual Lewis County Scavenger Hunt, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1, beginning at the library parking lot, 5387 Dayan St.

“Our first and second year of the Lewis County Scavenger Hunt were interrupted by COVID, so we are excited that this year’s hunt carries the momentum of last year’s event,” said library board president Jaime Cook. “In 2019 we had 64 participants, and after the hiatus of COVID, we had 45 participants in 2021. This year we have had a lot of people asking about it.”

