LOWVILLE — Looking back on 2021, the Lowville Lions have had some momentous occasions.
In the fall, nearly 40 attended a celebration to felicitate Lion Owen Williams who complete 50 years of service to Lions, having joined November 1, 1971.
During the evening, Past District Governor Williams shared some of his Lions mementos with his fellow members including a lions statue given to Lion Steve Bingle and a pin from 1974 to current club president Sarah Hoag.
During the celebration, Lion Fred Munk received a Chevron for 35 years as a member in the Lowville club.
The Lions live up to their motto “We serve” by being part of the adopt-a-highway program, have programs for diabetes support and education, collect eyeglasses for donation to the New Jersey Lions eyeglass recycling center and are collecting flexible plastic for recycling.
If interested in becoming a Lion call Lion Sheree Vora at 315-778-8833 or send a message via Lowville Lions on Facebook.
