Lowville Lions will hold 4th annual Garage Sale

LOWVILLE — Lowville Lions International will hold its fourth annual Garage Sale & Raffle Baskets, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Leroy Nichols Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
The Lions are accepting donations of clothing, furniture, electronics, housewares and toys from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 24-26 at the Leroy Nichols Building. It is asked that all items be in good working order or condition.
Contact Sheree Vora at 315-778-8833 for more information.
Nine raffle baskets and lottery board also available with tickets sold at a cost of 10 for $5 or $1 each. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday and participants need not be present to win
