LOWVILLE — Scott E. Cooley, 51, of Lowville, was charged by state police with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Cooley allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child younger than 13 on several occasions in July 2014 throughout the town and village of Lowville, state police said in a press release.
He was arraigned in West Turin Town Court and remanded to Lewis County jail on $40,000 cash bail or $80,000 bond.
