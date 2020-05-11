LOWVILLE — A village man was charged by state police with three misdemeanor counts relating to allegedly stolen items.
Dustin R. King, 35, was charged with three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on May 8.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the alleged incident which led to the charges were reported on April 2. Mr. King was at the Walmart Supercenter in LeRay, 25737 State Route 11, when he was charged.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.