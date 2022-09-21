LOWVILLE — A man apparently angry at his friend’s dismissal from work was charged with a felony for his revenge tactics against that friend’s former employer.
David R. Nisely Jr., 33, was charged by state police Sept. 16 with first-degree identity theft.
According to a news release issued by state police Tuesday evening, Mr. Nisely admitted to investigators that he used aliases to make “numerous” fake reservations for Mother’s Day at Tug Hill Estate, 4051 Yancey Road, Lowville, costing the business $13,000.
A representative for Tug Hill Estate, formerly Tug Hill Vineyards, said that of the 520 reservations made for the holiday, 300 were fake, made by Mr. Nisely.
Losses to the establishment and its employees included the amount spent on meals, in the on-premises shop and given as tips to servers who lost out on earnings because of the empty tables.
The representative likened Mother’s Day to Black Friday for retailers in terms of income.
Mr. Nisely was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.