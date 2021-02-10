LOWVILLE — A village resident was charged with raping a child by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Daryl R. Spencer, 38, was charged with felony second-degree rape according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl beginning in February 2019, the release said.
A Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, Nicholas Dean, started investigating the accusation on Dec. 23.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ryan Lehman who is attached to the Jefferson-Lewis Child Advocacy Center, was contacted by the Oneida Office’s team to help with the case and confirmed that although the alleged crimes took place in Oneida County, the victim is also a local resident.
The news release issued by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, who is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, said that Spencer was arraigned in the Oneida Centralized Arraignment Court and held in the county jail on $10,000 bail.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.