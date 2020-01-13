LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office filed several charges against a village man, including aggravated DWI, after an incident early Monday morning.
Cody M. Cannon, 27, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and unsafe backing.
According to the news release on the incident, a disturbance was reported at about 12:30 a.m. to deputies in a parking lot behind Shady Avenue. Mr. Cannon was found standing by his car with the door open with another car parked directly behind him to prevent him from driving away.
Deputies were told that Mr. Cannon had allegedly backed into the car that was now blocking him and that witnesses believed him to be intoxicated.
His blood alcohol content level was later determined to be 0.23 percent.
Mr. Cannon was issued tickets to appear in Village Court.
State police assisted at the scene.
