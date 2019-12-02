LOWVILLE — A man was charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses after approaching an officer helping control traffic around Sunday’s fatal fire on South State Street.
Raymond L. White, 32, 7499 S. State St., was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with DWI, aggravated DWI, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, refusal to take a Breathalyzer test and driving an uninspected vehicle.
Mr. White briefly spoke with the deputy directing traffic at the intersection of River and Stowe streets with South State Street, leading the deputy to believe Mr. White “may have been intoxicated,” a Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident said.
When officers tried to take Mr. White into custody after administering field sobriety tests, he allegedly injured one of the deputy’s hands while resisting arrest, according to the release.
Mr. White’s blood alcohol content was tested to be 0.18 percent, deputies said. DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.08 percent or above, while aggravated DWI, which can carry stiffer penalties upon conviction, is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Mr. White was released with tickets to appear in Village Court at a later date.
