MARTINSBURG — Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle P. Pleskach, 32, of Lowville, at about 2:30 a.m. March 7 following a traffic stop on State Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg.
Deputies stopped Mr. Pleskach, driving 2011 Jeep Wrangler, for a traffic infraction. Mr. Pleskach failed field sobriety tests at the scene. He was arrested and transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .17% blood alcohol content. Mr. Pleskach was charged with driving while intoxicated and several other traffic infractions.
He was issued appearance tickets returnable to town of Martinsburg court.
