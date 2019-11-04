NEW BREMEN — A Lowville man was charged with DWI by State Police early Sunday morning.
David M. Barbarito, 31, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08% as a first offense and first offense DWI, both misdemeanors.
According to the police arrest report, the incident happened on Kotel Road at about 1:15 a.m. and is still under investigation.
Mr. Barbarito was issued a ticket to appear in the New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
