CHAMPION — A Lowville man faces drunken driving charges again after an incident on Saturday night.
Andrew F. Muncy, 30, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
According to the State Police’s online activity log, Mr. Muncy was stopped at 11:30 p.m. on County Route 47 in the town of Champion, although he wasn’t formally charged until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
In August, Mr. Muncy was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and parking on a highway after he allegedly slept at the wheel of a truck stopped in the middle of the road.
He completed the drug court program in June 2016, however he violated probation and was sentenced to one year in county jail on April 26.
Mr. Muncy was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date in the current incident.
