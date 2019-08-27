LOWVILLE — A Lowville man, allegedly asleep at the wheel of a truck stopped in the middle of the road, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday morning.
Andrew F. Muncy, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and parking on a highway.
State law says a BAC of .08 percent or more constitutes intoxication.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Muncy was found in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Ford F-250 in the middle of Bealuck Road in the town of Martinsburg at about 6 a.m. after a complaint was received.
The report said Mr. Muncy “appeared to be sleeping” at the time and after waking was given field sobriety tests which he allegedly failed.
Wayne Santos, 29, of 21807 Heather Acres Drive, Pamelia, was charged at 2:42 a.m. Saturday on Route 11 and South Main Street in Evans Mills by Jefferson County sheriff deputies with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
His blood alcohol count was not provided.
