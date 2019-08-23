Lowville man charged with felony assault

LOWVILLE — A village man accused of causing a woman to become unconscious during an incident Aug. 20, was charged with a felony.
Shawn L. Exford, 28, was charged with felony second-degree assault by village police.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Exford allegedly hit Bobbi Jo Gokey in the head with a burning Yankee Candle, causing the candle jar to break.
The altercation took place on South State Street in the village.
Ms. Gokey was reportedly knocked unconscious for a brief time and taken to Lewis County General Hospital.
Mr. Exford was arraigned in Village Court and released.
