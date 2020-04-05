Lowville man charged with grand larceny

LOWVILLE — A village man with a history of burglaries has been charged by local police for allegedly committing that crime again.
Richard M. Nellenbach, 32, of East State Street, was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny on Monday.
According to the Village Police news release on the arrest, Mr. Nellenbach’s charge related to a number of “criminal mischief and burglary cases” involving three businesses in the village.
In December 2016, Mr. Nellenbach was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in state prison on felony third-degree burglary convictions after a crime spree in Herkimer, Oneida and Lewis counties in June of that year.
He was paroled in December.
Mr. Nellenbach is being held in the Lewis County Jail on the parole violation.
The investigation into the recent incidents continues and more charges and arrests are expected to follow, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.