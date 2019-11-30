LOWVILLE — A village man was charged with two misdemeanors after a reported fight with his girlfriend on Thanksgiving morning.
Aaron J. Tackett, 24, of South State Street, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and a second-degree harassment violation, village police said.
Mr. Tackett is accused of smashing his girlfriend’s cellphone to prevent her from calling 911 after he had “engaged” her in a “fight,” according to the news report on the incident.
He is also accused of holding the door shut so his girlfriend couldn’t leave the home.
An order of protection was issued against Mr. Tackett for the victim in the Lowville Village Court by Justice Jennifer Scordo after his arraignment.
He was released on his own recognizance and will return to court at a later date.
The village police were assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office and the State Police.
