LOWVILLE — A 24-year-old was recently arrested after he allegedly made terroristic threats against family members of two agencies and a local judge.
Verne L. Harris Jr., Lowville, was charged by state police with making a terroristic threat, a felony.
According to state police, Mr. Harris allegedly made threats against family members of employees of the Lewis County Probation Department and Lowville Police Department, as well as against Lewis County Court Judge Daniel R. King.
Lowville police located Mr. Harris in the village and placed him in custody.
Mr. Harris has two prior felony convictions — in June 2015 for second-degree assault and in July for second-degree assault.
He was arraigned in West Turin Town Court and remanded to the Lewis County jail without bail.
