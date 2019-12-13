LOWVILLE — Village police allege a man strangled his girlfriend and didn’t allow her to leave his residence during a Sunday incident.
Dakota J. Tuttle was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing, misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment and a second-degree harassment violation.
According to a news release on the incident, Mr. Tuttle is accused of having grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and striking her in the face multiple times at his home. He also allegedly pulled her back into the residence when she tried to leave and held the door shut.
Mr. Tuttle was released with a ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.