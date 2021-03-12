LOWVILLE — The alleged theft and subsequent crash of a pickup truck last year has resulted in a state-level lawsuit against a village man.
Great American Alliance Insurance Group, of Cincinnati, Ohio, filed suit Monday in state Supreme Court in Lewis County against John W. Cavanaugh, of 755 Church St.
Court documents allege that on March 29, Mr. Cavanaugh stole a vehicle owned by Lowville Farmers Cooperative while an insurance policy through Great American Alliance was in full effect.
Mr. Cavanaugh then allegedly crashed the 2007 GMC pickup truck later that day on Number Four Road, near the intersection of Markowski Road.
Court documents claim the crash caused about $6,886.90 in damage to the truck, which the insurance company paid to Lowville Farmers Cooperative.
In addition to a $500 deductible, Mr. Cavanaugh is now allegedly indebted $7,386.90 to the insurance company.
The lawsuit is seeking that insurance company be awarded a judgment of the full amount Mr. Cavanaugh owes.
