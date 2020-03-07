LOWVILLE — A village man was indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with a November fire on South State Street in which two women died.
Shawn L. Exford, 28, was arraigned by Judge Daniel R. King on Friday in Lewis County Court on a grand jury indictment handed up on Thursday afternoon in connection with the Nov. 30 fire at 7525 S. State St.
Two of the seven people in the multiple-apartment building at the time of the fire, Catherine A. Crego, 58, of that residence, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., died.
The charges against Exford include four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson — top-tier felonies — as well as second-degree arson and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Through his attorney, John Hallett, Exford pleaded not guilty to each count of the 13-count felony indictment and was returned to the Lewis County Jail on $500,000 bail, where he was already being held on an alleged probation violation after being sentenced to three years’ probation on Feb. 14.
He had pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to third-degree assault for hitting a woman in the head with a burning Yankee Candle on Aug. 20, causing the candle jar to break and the victim to be knocked unconscious.
District Attorney Leanne K. Moser read the indictment during a news conference held on Friday morning at the Lowville Court with a number of representatives from law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation present.
According to the indictment, Exford is accused of starting a fire between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 which damaged the building, knowing that Ms. Kilbourne, Ms. Crego and the downstairs tenant, Brian Mushtare, were in the upstairs apartment. Both women died of asphyxiation from smoke inhalation.
Two of the murder charges were specifically related to Exford’s alleged “depraved indifference to human life” shown by starting the fire in the common hallway in the first floor of the building which was the only path in or out of the upper floor’s front apartments and that he allegedly “immediately fled... without alerting anyone to the fire.”
The indictment said those alleged actions caused the two deaths and created a “grave risk of death” to the four other people in an upstairs apartment, including Karen Koster, Sheldon Koster, Jessy Koster-Peters and Bentley Koster.
Mr. Mushtare resided in the downstairs back apartment but was with Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne in Ms. Crego’s upstairs front apartment when the fire broke out. Mr. Mushtare was rescued from the roof and the four Kosters in the upstairs back apartment were also able to escape.
“Our first words are expressed to the survivors. Deepest sympathies go to the families of Catherine Crego and Saratina Kilbourne at the loss of life they are enduring each day,” Ms. Moser said at the start of the news conference.
State police spokesman Jack Keller said that from the information in the indictment it can be inferred that the fire was not methamphetamine related but because of the ongoing investigation, he and District Attorney Moser could not comment on if anyone else would be charged in the case, Exford’s motive or what role evidence supplied by the community played in his arrest.
Ms. Moser did say the community has been “wonderful with providing resources when asked by law enforcement,” as confirmed by State Police Commander Maj. Philip T. Rougeux, who said all of the law enforcement teams involved cooperated to look into over 200 leads provided by the community throughout the investigation.
When asked about the impact new discovery laws made on the timing of the investigation and subsequent arrest of Exford, Ms. Moser said they were “always a factor that was being considered in terms of how we have to do our jobs” because of the “extensive forensic and digital information” uncovered and “absolutely” had an impact on the investigation.
She also said that the discovery laws would never keep law enforcement from protecting the community.
“This individual was being observed and should there have ever been a danger or risk of an immediate nature of anything that was a concern, we would have taken other action. We’re never going to allow the discovery laws to impact our community in that fashion.”
Lowville Police Chief Randy Roggie confirmed the district attorney’s statement saying, “We’ve had our eyes on him this entire time.”
Ms. Moser filed for the automatic extension for “voluminous material” which will give her and her team 45 days instead of the basic 15 days under the new law, to organize all of the evidence and provide the information to Mr. Hallett.
Exford returns to court on April 13.
Times editor Brian Kelly contributed to this report.
