LOWVILLE — A village man has been indicted on two murder counts in connection with a November fire on South State Street in which two woman died.
Shawn L. Exford, 28, was arraigned Friday in Lewis County Court on a sealed indictment in connection with the Nov. 30 fire at 7525 S. State St. in which Catherine A. Crego, 58, of that residence, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., died.
The specific charges against Exford were not immediately available, but his attorney, John Hallett, Watertown, said the counts include two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Exford pleaded not guilty to each count of the 13-count indictment and was sent to the Lewis County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Exford was already being held in jail on an alleged violation. He was sentenced in Feb. 14 in County Court to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Nov. 1 to third-degree assault for hitting a woman in the head with a burning Yankee Candle, causing the candle jar to break and the victim to be knocked unconscious on Aug. 20.
Law enforcement officials have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. to disclose further information about Exford’s arrest.
Mr. Hallett said the district attorney’s shared information about the charges contained in the indictment with him Friday morning. He plans to review the information over the weekend and meet early next week with the district attorney’s office.
