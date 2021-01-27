LOWVILLE — A Lowville resident was charged Tuesday with felony drug possession after a five-month meth and heroin investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force.
Joseph R. Fitzgerald, 29, of South State Street, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by task force members and village police.
According to the task force, officers searched Mr. Fitzgerald’s residence with a warrant authorized by county Judge Daniel R. King at about 5:30 a.m., which allegedly resulted in uncovering 45 grams of fentanyl, 10 bags of heroin, two scales and many “drug packaging bags.”
Additional charges are expected to be filed against Mr. Fitzgerald as a result of a Nov. 4 search warrant, which reportedly turned up a number of white powders that were sent to the lab for identification. Among the drugs recovered in the search, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine were suspected, among others. Scales and packaging were also found.
The task force was assisted by state police’s Operation Response Team and Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team.
The task force — a collaborative between the county district attorney and sheriff’s office, Lowville police, the county Probation Department and the state Parole Department — conducted a number of investigations in the second half of last year that yielded more than a dozen drug-related arrests. Home visits by the probation and parole departments led to many of the arrests.
Joshua E. Hunkins, 32, of Hunkins Road, Port Leyden, was charged by the sheriff’s office in July 2020 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
He was accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug as well as marijuana, drug packaging material and $3,555 cash when the parole department visited.
In January 2019, Mr. Hunkins was sentenced to 10 years in state prison followed by three years of probation. He was mandated to the Willard drug rehabilitation program by Judge King over the objections of District Attorney Leann Moser. He’s currently being held at the Lewis County jail for violating parole.
Natalie K. Weaver, 27, of Grove Street, Copenhagen, was also charged by the probation department in July 2020 with violating the terms of her probation.
Ms. Weaver was sentenced to six months in Lewis County jail to be followed by five years of probation in January after she pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for selling LSD at the Moedown Festival in 2019.
She was incarcerated at the jail for the probation violation, but has since been released.
Bryan M. Spear, 30, of Blue Street, Glenfield, was indicted by a Lewis County grand jury for three counts each of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for having meth that he allegedly intended to sell and for having scales and drug packaging.
According to the news release on task force arrests, three meth possession incidents in 2019 discovered by probation led to Mr. Spear’s indictment although he was not arrested immediately after those incidents.
On July 28 of last year, Mr. Spear was charged with misdemeanor meth possession during a traffic stop by the sheriff’s office and Lowville officers. Charges were not filed relating to an additional half-ounce of the drug allegedly found in his vehicle pending grand jury action.
Timothy L. Mooney, 36, of Forest Avenue, Lowville, was indicted by a county grand jury on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and as a result of parole home visit in which meth was allegedly found in May.
He was held in the county jail for violating his parole.
Taylor B. Dennee, 23, of Forest Avenue, Lowville, who lives in an apartment in the same building as Mr. Mooney, was indicted for the same charges after home visits with an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.
This indictment was the result of both parole and probation doing home visits of both individuals and finding methamphetamine in Mr. Mooney’s apartment and another amount of meth being allegedly moved from Mr. Mooney’s apartment to Ms. Dennee’s on the same day.
She was also held on a probation violation.
Charles W. Whitcher, 40, of Boshart Road, Lowville, was arrested by the sheriff’s deputies in September 2020 on a federal indictment warrant for meth possession with the intent to distribute
The warrant was the result of a meth lab discovered by the task force and state police with a warranted search of Mr. Whitcher’s Port Leyden home in 2019. A pot methamphetamine lab, components used to manufacture meth, about 18 ounces of meth oil, about 3 grams of methamphetamine powder, one gram of crystal meth, scales and two surveillance recorders were recovered at the time.
Raymond H. Goethals, 55, of Woodcock Drive, Greig, was indicted by a county grand jury in September 2020 for second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful meth manufacture, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon resulting from a probation visit in May.
During that visit he allegedly had components to make meth, more than two ounces of meth oil and six guns including a sawed-off shot gun. One of the weapons was loaded.
Randy J. Hellinger III, 29, of Collins Streey, Lowville, was indicted by a county grand jury in September 2020 for criminal sale and the possession of meth.
Blake P. Elliott, 22, of Thornton Avenue, Boonville, was indicted by a county grand jury in September 2020 for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
In June, Mr. Elliott was accused of having a half of an ounce of meth that he intended to sell, scales and about two ounces of marijuana.
James J. Lynch, 31, of South State Street, Lowville, was indicted by a county grand jury in September 2020 on three counts of both the sale and possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.
Mr. Lynch had been arrested by Lowville police.
Robert E. Baker, 28, of Lyons Falls Road, Lyons Falls, was indicted by a county grand jury in October 2020 for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Probation allegedly found a sawed-off shotgun in May during a home visit.
Shane M. Witzigman, 36, of Witzigman Road, West Leyden, was charged by the sheriff’s office in October 2020 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana for having about 3½ pounds of the drug during a parole visit.
Charles E. Taylor Jr., 56, Trinity Avenue, Lowville, was indicted by a county grand jury in October 2020 for four counts of criminal sale and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.
Mr. Taylor is being held in county jail for violating his parole.
Billy J. Mono, 41, of Texas Road, Carthage, was charged in November 2020 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having meth at his residence during a parole visit.
He’s being held at the county jail for parole violations.
