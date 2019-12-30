PORT LEYDEN — Two people violated protection orders held against each other resulting in charges by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday.
Meagan M. Lackey, 32, E. Main St., and Matthew C. Maroney, 33, Water St., Lowville, each were charged with misdemeanor second-degree contempt of court. Mr. Maroney was additionally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation, also a misdemeanor.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, law enforcement was called at around 6:30 p.m. to Ms. Lackey’s home because of a domestic dispute between the two that reportedly became physical.
Deputies discovered Ms. Lackey and Mr. Maroney each had a “stay away” protection order against the other that they allegedly violated by being in the same place and by engaging in a physical dispute.
Both were released and given tickets to appear in Village Court.
