LOWVILLE — Derek Damuth, 25, of Lowville, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison after he was convicted of peddling 40 grams of a fentanyl-heroin mixture.
As part of his guilty plea, Mr. Damuth admitted in U.S. District Court, Utica, that in November 2018 he possessed more than 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, 17 ounces of marijuana, additional amounts of cocaine and heroin and drug trafficking paraphernalia. He later admitted his intentions were to distribute the drugs.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration state police and the Lewis County district attorney’s office. Mr. Damuth was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Commandeur. The prison sentence was announced Tuesday by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser, among others.
Mr. Damuth was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release following his release from prison.
