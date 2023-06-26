Lowville fire chief to retire Thursday
LOWVILLE — Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie will be retiring from the department on Thursday after more than 26 years of service to the village and 35 years in law enforcement.
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
“He’s been discussing this for over a year it’s just with everything going on, he’s had enough,” said village Mayor Joseph G. Beagle.
Roggie, 58, was provisionally appointed chief on Dec. 1, 2015, and confirmed six months later, filling the post left vacant by Eric F. Fredenburg’s retirement after 12 years as police chief with a 36-year career in law enforcement.
At that point, Roggie had been with the village department for 19 years, prior to which he was with the Lewis County Sheriff’s office for 8½ years.
He was a long term member of the Beaver Falls Fire Department and ambulance service beginning in 1982 and has served as the chairman of the fire commission and deputy fire coordinator for the county.
The last day of service for the Beaver Falls resident will be Thursday, after which L. Michael Tabolt — sheriff from 2004 to 2012 — will take over as acting chief while the village board recruits Roggie’s permanent replacement.
Being able to bring in Tabolt, who is familiar with the village and the other law enforcement agencies in the area, has relieved some of the pressure to find a new chief because Tabolt can remain the interim leader for six months, according to Beagle.
“We will be advertising within the next few weeks, putting together the qualifications and advertising because anyone who is already working for a police department can put in their resumes,” he said.
The mayor said potential candidates will also have to pass a civil service exam to be eligible for the role. However, an individual can be appointed pending passing the exam.
Some officers currently in the department have the experience to become chief but it is not clear if any of them will apply for the job.
No official announcement was made about the retirement.
A resident asked about “a rumor” during the village’s monthly meeting held last week that Roggie would be retiring. Beagle confirmed that while Roggie remains chief, he will be retiring at the end of the month.
Although the Onondaga District Attorney’s Office sent a letter at the end of last month to Beagle and Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser stating that “sufficient evidence exists to authorize an arrest” relating to an investigation that began early in the year into whether or not Sgt. Philip K. Turck “submitted falsified time sheets” for hours not actually worked and whether or not Roggie authorized the time sheets knowing they were inaccurate, charges have not yet been filed.
