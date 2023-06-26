Randy L. Roggie in 2015 after being named chief of the Lowville Police Department. At that point, he had been on the force for 15 years and in law enforcement for 23½ years. Watertown Daily Times

Lowville fire chief to retire Thursday

LOWVILLE — Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie will be retiring from the department on Thursday after more than 26 years of service to the village and 35 years in law enforcement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.