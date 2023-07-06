LOWVILLE — Charges against the Lowville police chief and sergeant were met with not-guilty pleas during the Monday afternoon arraignment in Lowville Town Court.
Justice Franz Philippe heard first from Sgt. Phillip K. Turck’s attorney Todd Doldo who entered Turck’s not-guilty plea to all charges against him: falsifying business records, official misconduct and three counts of petit larceny.
Retired chief Randy L. Roggie’s plea to official misconduct was entered by his attorney, Gary W. Miles.
The justice accepted the pleas and released both men on their own recognizance because of their lack of prior convictions and long-term residency in the area.
Peter R. Hakes, senior assistant district attorney and chief of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Economic Fraud and Rackets Bureau, represented the prosecution.
Turck, Roggie and their attorneys will return to town court in September.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.