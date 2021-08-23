LOWVILLE — Despite the overabundance of rain and water around the county, water use monitoring over the past few days led village officials to issue a “water watch” on Tuesday.
“The reason we’re on a water watch is because of a malfunction, that has been corrected, from our larger water user.” said Superintendent of Public Works Paul Denise. “We monitor the water every day to monitor how much our largest user uses and it started to be more and more throughout the weekend.”
Mr. Denise said he made calls to that user — identified as Kraft Heinz in previous reports — and the state Department of Health about the issue. The user discovered and corrected the issue on Sunday, Mr. Denise said.
The issue led to the village’s 20-foot, three million gallon tank level to drop to about 12 feet which automatically requires residents to limit their water usage under the watch until the level once again reaches 14 feet.
“As of today (Monday) our tank is filling, so we’re still in that watch phase, I’d say for the next couple of days, until we’re up to that 14-foot level and we can take the watch off,” he said.
Residents are asked to conserve water by not watering lawns, power-washing houses, top off pools or do other activities that require a significant amount of water until the watch is rescinded by the Department of Health.
