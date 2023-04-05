LOWVILLE — After a proclamation naming April fair housing month in recognition of the Fair Housing Act, residents along Stowe Street in the village spoke out against the proposed site at the end of their street for a supportive housing project for the second month in a row during Lewis County’s board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Three of the four people who spoke — Laurie S. Widrick, Michael H. Comet and Laurie A. Rowsam — also addressed the board at the March meeting. Mrs. Widrick and Mrs. Rowsam, who also attended and spoke at the public information session hosted by Snow Belt Housing last month, thanked the organization and its executive director, Jaylyn Heames, for their communication and information on the controversial project.
Although the county led the way and paid for the feasibility study examining a number of locations for the housing facility and owns the plot on Outer Stowe Street next to the county’s Human Services Building, Snow Belt Housing will apply for grants necessary to build, maintain and run the facility and will own the project that is still in its early stages.
County legislators will eventually vote on providing the land for the project.
The majority of the issues raised were those brought up at the previous meetings around safety, details of occupancy like who will live there and for how long, who will oversee the supportive services and other locations that the speakers believe would be more suitable.
Although the Glenfield Elementary School and Andover House next to the Presbyterian Church on North State Street had been explored as other finalists for the best location for the facility and were emphasized as better sites by speakers in previous meetings, the Ridge View Lodge on Route 12 outside the village was spotlighted as the best location by Mrs. Widrick on Tuesday night.
The former restaurant next to the hotel was recently purchased by Double Play Community Center to expand its services for youths and older adults and bring them together with its fitness center under one roof.
Eric Fredenburg, retired police chief for the village, was the only new voice during Tuesday’s pubic comment period.
Like the other speakers, he said his objection is the location, not to the project. He emphasized that the street is one of the busiest in the village and has faster-than-normal first responder vehicles from the nearby sheriff’s office, which means pedestrians from the facility could be in danger and the facility itself will add to the traffic load on the street.
He was also concerned about the impact the residents of the housing project may have on The Arc facility nearby that houses people with disabilities.
The project cost will not go over the $9 million allowance of the state grant sought to build the project, according to Ms. Heames’ statement in the information session.
