Stowe Street resident Michael H. Comet, far left, reads from his notes concerning the proposed supportive housing facility while Lewis County legislators listen during the county board’s April meeting Tuesday evening. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — After a proclamation naming April fair housing month in recognition of the Fair Housing Act, residents along Stowe Street in the village spoke out against the proposed site at the end of their street for a supportive housing project for the second month in a row during Lewis County’s board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Three of the four people who spoke — Laurie S. Widrick, Michael H. Comet and Laurie A. Rowsam — also addressed the board at the March meeting. Mrs. Widrick and Mrs. Rowsam, who also attended and spoke at the public information session hosted by Snow Belt Housing last month, thanked the organization and its executive director, Jaylyn Heames, for their communication and information on the controversial project.

