LOWVILLE — After honing her skills on the Lowville Academy and Central School track team, Mackenzie Ples has signed a letter of intent on to run track and cross country at Le Moyne College. Mackenzie, the daughter of Kathleen and Phil Ples of Lowville, plans to major in education at the Division II college and hopes to become a teacher.
“We are very excited to have Mackenzie as a senior leader and runner, as she will set an impeccable example of hard work and discipline,” said track coach Marjorie Rush. “She’s a person her teammates look up to and trust. She achieved Frontier League All-Star status her sophomore and junior years. As a steeplechaser, she is number two on our all-time list. She has been an exciting athlete to coach. Watching her trajectory of success on modified was encouraging and we knew she would be a top contributor at the varsity level.”
According to the coach, Mackenzie’s best times were 2:33.1 in the 800-meter, 5:24.4 in the 1,500-meter and 7:51.94 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.
Mackenzie said she enjoys track for several reasons.
“I love the great competition and relationships I have built through track,” she said. “I have so much fun with the best teammates and coaches. I love running and I love the sport.”
Through track she has learned to be resilient and strong.
“Running is fun but it can also be hard,” she said. “I love to run as a hobby but when it comes to running competitively there can be many highs and lows, getting through the lows has shown me my strength and determination.”
The main highlight of her high school career thus far have been running in the steeplechase at sectionals and state qualifiers.
“I have also qualified for sectionals in the 800 and 1500,” she said.
The runner is also involved in many clubs at school including FFA and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — FCCLA along with being a member of the soccer and volleyball teams.
Mackenzie said she choose Le Moyne College for many reasons.
“I love the school and the campus,” she said. “The people there are so nice and I could see myself thriving there.”
