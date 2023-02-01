Ples to run for Le Moyne College

Mackenzie Ples, center, pictured with her parents, Kathleen and Phil Ples, recently signed a letter of intent to run for Division II Le Moyne College. Photo by Suzie Rupert

LOWVILLE — After honing her skills on the Lowville Academy and Central School track team, Mackenzie Ples has signed a letter of intent on to run track and cross country at Le Moyne College. Mackenzie, the daughter of Kathleen and Phil Ples of Lowville, plans to major in education at the Division II college and hopes to become a teacher.

“We are very excited to have Mackenzie as a senior leader and runner, as she will set an impeccable example of hard work and discipline,” said track coach Marjorie Rush. “She’s a person her teammates look up to and trust. She achieved Frontier League All-Star status her sophomore and junior years. As a steeplechaser, she is number two on our all-time list. She has been an exciting athlete to coach. Watching her trajectory of success on modified was encouraging and we knew she would be a top contributor at the varsity level.”

