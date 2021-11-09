LOWVILLE — The village’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is ready to run this year after a pandemic-induced pause in 2020.
The walkers of the 5K event will begin at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 25, and runners will start at 9 a.m. from the Lowville Academy parking lot on Trinity Avenue.
Race-day registration will open at 8 a.m.
The entry fee for individuals is $10 per person or a maximum of $50 for a family.
Long-sleeved shirts commemorating this year’s Turkey Trot will be available for $20 each on the day of the race.
Proceeds from the event, sponsored by Double Play Fitness Center and Lowville Medical Associates, will be donated to the Renee Beyer United Way Memorial Fund.
In previous years, the Trot has raised more than $2,000 for the fund.
Event participants are asked to social distance and wear a mask when in close proximity to others. Anyone who has been instructed to quarantine by public health officials, have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to attend the Turkey Trot to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.
For more information or to preregister online, visit doubleplaycc.com or call 315-376-7001.
