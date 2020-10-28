LOWVILLE — It was announced earlier this month that movie theaters could start to reopen in the state beginning Oct. 23 at 25% capacity, or no more than 50 people per movie screen, outside of New York City in areas with low infection rates.
In Lewis County, Patrick and Patricia O’Brien, owners for more that 30 years of the single screen Town Hall Theater, are gearing up for their reopening.
“We believe we are able to meet the conditions necessary although the 50 people allowed (maximum) in our 687-seat auditorium is not sustainable long-term it is a start,” the O’Briens posted on the business’ Facebook page.
The O’Briens plan to reopen Nov. 25 with the showing of “The Croods 2.”
Mr. O’Brien has set up a GoFundMe page online “to try to turn our loss into a positive with the desire of bringing the Town Hall Theater back in a position better than ever. The funds received will be used for revitalization projects that are necessary for continued health and welfare of our special community landmark.”
“This is in no means a way to line our pockets,” Mr. O’Brien said during an interview with the Times. “We want to reinvest in the business.” He points out that by reinvesting in his business, he’s investing in the community.
“Small towns are more vibrant if they have a movie theater,” he said. “There are only about 90 single screen theaters in the country and I think it is worth keeping around.”
The theater has been shut down since March. Utilizing the nearly $7,000 raised thus far, exterior brickwork and chimney repair has been completed. Inside there’s been an insulation project which should show saving in heating. The theater floor has been painted “show-stopper red” and there are plans to paint the auditorium ceiling and replace the wall drapery.
“Normally, that would be quite cumbersome with all the scaffolding,” he said.
Mr. O’Brien said they are looking to put in a stage in order to provide dual-purposing or multi-purposing of the theater utilizing non-movie time. The theater could be a venue for concerts, comedy shows, meetings or Christmas recitals.
The theater owner noted this would not only expand the theater’s offering, but “ensures its future as a valuable part of the community.”
Although the current owners contemplate “bowing out” of the business in about three years, they want to keep the theater “relevant.”
“We want to pick the right person to keep it going — a lot has to go back into the business,” Mr. O’Brien said. “We don’t want it to fall on our watch. The movie industry has a long road to come back.”
Due to the restrictions, pre-sale tickets for the Nov. 25 reopening will be required and the owners do not plan, at this time, to have the ticket booth open at the time of the showings. The concession stand will be open prior to the showings, but social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. Seating will be assigned and staggered to ensure social distancing.
The O’Briens are hoping for community support once they reopen.
“We can make this work but need to hit the 50 people allowed maximum at each and every showing in our massive 687 seat auditorium,” they wrote on Facebook.
