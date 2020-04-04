Lowville school board meeting postponed

LOWVILLE — The monthly meeting of the Lowville Academy and Central School District Board of Education has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. April 13 and will held via live streaming due to the bans on large gatherings.
Members of the public may view the Board meeting on the school website at www.lowvilleacademy.org.
