LOWVILLE — Some village streets will be getting a face lift beginning Thursday.
Seven streets around the village will be closed periodically during the paving project with no cost to the village.
“Each year we get state money, our CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) money to resurface our roads,” said Paul Denise, Department of Public Works superintendent. “It’s an inch and a half of top just resurfacing what’s there, which... we get reimbursed for to keep our streets half way decent until we can complete a major project.”
Impacted streets will include Lanpher Street, James Street, Forest Avenue, Summit Avenue, Fairview Drive, Jefferson Street and two sections of River Street.
Barrett Paving, Watertown, will be doing the paving, and if the weather cooperates, work is expected to be completed in two or three days but could take up to five.
“Last year we did six streets in a day and a half, so it’s usually a pretty quick process,” Mr. Denise said.
In most cases, one lane of traffic will be open on the streets while work is being done, however, there will be some inconvenience with driveway access that is unavoidable.
Work can be expected between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
