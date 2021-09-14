LOWVILLE — The village Board of Trustees will conduct two public hearings starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the village offices, 5535 Bostwick St., to consider local laws.
The first hearing is to amend the village code to be in compliance with the requirements of the state of New York pertaining to manufactured homes as defined by the state.
The second is to amend the village code to add definitions and guidelines with respect to smoke shops and tobacco stores.
The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees shall resume after the close of the second hearing.
Full copies of the text of the local laws are available for inspection at the village office during normal business hours. All persons wishing to be heard on this matter should be present or have submitted written comments in advance.
