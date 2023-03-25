LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Solid Waste Facility on Route 26 will be closed Friday for facility upgrades with normal hours — 8 a.m. to noon — resuming Saturday.
The purpose of the temporary shut-down is to convert the wiring, computers and other technology from the existing building to the new scale house building. The opening of the new scale house will mark the completion of a series of facility/equipment upgrades at Solid Waste that began in 2021.
