LOWVILLE — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the village offices, 5535 Bostwick St.
The board will discuss the necessity of constructing a retaining wall on Stowe Street in order to continue with the Five Streets Project.
