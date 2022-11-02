LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 is conducting fundraising for the inaugural “Fueling Our Vets” program. The program will award $500 fuel vouchers to help with heating costs this winter to two or more lucky veterans.
Veterans will also have the opportunity sign up for the drawing during the dinner which is offered free to veterans 1-6 p.m. Nov. 11, at the post, 7744 W. State St. Veterans’ family members and all others are invited to eat as well, for a donation to the Fueling Our Vets Program. All veterans are encouraged to attend, eat and sign up regardless of VFW membership status.
