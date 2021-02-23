LOWVILLE — The village is bringing its tentative plan for “police reform and reinvention” back to the people who helped to create it for final feedback: the villagers themselves.
In a public notice posted to the village’s website Monday, residents are provided the document resulting from the police reform process and asked to once again share their ideas on the proposed changes and updates to local policy.
“The big thing with the changes we’re going to have in the future is more diversity training for our officers and (training) dealing more with mental health. (The training will) make it so they’ll deal with those issues on a much smoother basis,” said village Mayor Joseph Beagle.
De-escalation training is also recommended in the draft plan.
Mayor Beagle with Police Chief Randy Roggie led the reform collaboration between the law enforcement department, the village board, community members and a consultant that specializes in law enforcement.
Changes to the 352-page police manual used by the village include removing policy sections that are not applicable (canine officers and tear gas), adding specific language to ensure there’s no racial bias and omission of option for officers to restrict airflow.
The village police force consists of six full-time and six part-time officers, including the chief, to attend to the nearly 3,500 residents. Of the village’s roughly $2.2 million budget for 2020-21, $553,700 is dedicated to the police.
The draft reform plan indicates the police department’s approach is to “utilize broad functioning, enabling staff to not only be law enforcers but a multi-faceted government ambassador... (which) includes but is not limited to problem solving, conflict resolution, crime reduction, youth mentors, home protectors, traffic mitigators and de-escalators.”
In both short- and long-term goals, the draft indicates increasing programs with police and community interaction is crucial.
A 10-question survey soliciting resident opinions of the village police was completed by 217 people, 120 of whom are residents, the report said, with 96 working in the village.
“Sounds like most of the people are satisified with the way the police operate,” Mayor Beagle said of the results, “The biggest concerns were drugs and domestic violence and speeders ... that (the people) would like to see the police force crack down on more.”
The department hopes to increase accountability with technology, if possible, although it was not written into the draft reform plan.
“Hopefully, if we can find the funding, we’ll be able to implement body cameras so anything that happens, we’ll have a record of it,” Mayor Beagle said.
While the reform process was a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 issued last year calling for police reform in response to the preventable deaths of a number of people of color at the hands of police, Lowville’s population is not very diverse. Only 4% of village residents are non-white, primarily African American, Native American, Asian and Hispanic, the document said.
The police force consists of all white officers, 11 of whom are men. Women outnumber men in the village’s population, according to the 2010 Census, by about 200 people.
Mayor Beagle said he and Chief Roggie agree it’s time to make changes in the force’s composition, if possible.
“We’ll be hiring more officers down the road and I said I’d like to see more diversity in the department. We only have one female officer and she’s part-time, so maybe another female officer and hopefully full-time, and maybe an African American or someone that will bring a little more diversity in our police department,” the mayor said.
Survey responses were split on the question about whether or not the police department should match the racial makeup of the community it serves with 35.6% saying yes and 34.3% saying no, but 81% of respondents indicated race is not an issue in the county.
Lowville’s approach to police reform was singled out by the governor in a statement issued Dec. 20.
“The Village of Lowville has taken this task seriously, and I commend them for moving through the process in a well thought out and determined manner. Lowville’s actions — from surveying residents to ensure their voices are heard to engaging experts on policing reform — should serve as an example for localities across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
“We didn’t expect that. I was surprised when it came through,” Mayor Beagle laughed. “I wonder if he reached out to Lowville because quite a few years he came up one day out of the year to go snowmobiling with a group.”
On a more serious note, Mayor Beagle said he thought the governor liked that the village “took him seriously and got going on it” as soon as they could.
The village is seeking public opinion on the draft reform plan. The feedback will be incorporated into the final version that will be sent first to the Board of Trustees for adoption and then submitted to the state Budget Office by the April 1 deadline.
The full document can be downloaded in a PDF from the village’s website and any comments should be sent by email to OlioConsultingNY@gmail.com with “Village of Lowville” in the subject line no later than March 9. People without internet access should contact the village office at 315-376-2834.
